City to consider allowing alcohol in Regina public parks

The City of Regina’s Executive Council is looking to approve a motion to allow public consumption of alcohol in the city’s public parks.

Councillors will discuss allowing alcohol in a total of 12 parks across the city at executive council on Wednesday.

If approved at city council’s meeting on July 12, the recommendations could take effect as early as July 30.

According to a City of Regina report, the move would cost the city a projected $27,000 annually.

The cost would be covered by the city’s 2023 operating budget.

The parks included in the proposal include Central Park, Grassick Park, Hopson Park, Horizon Station Park, Kiwanis Park, Lakewood Park, Les Sherman Park, QE Jubilee Park, Regent Park, Rotary Park, Stewart Russell Park and Tutor Park.

“Similar to the approach taken with e-scooters, a ‘Be Heard Regina’ page would be created to provide information and an opportunity to gather and answer questions from residents as the bylaw is implemented,” the city’s report on the proposal read.

“The survey will be broadly communicated including through three pop-ups amongst the participating parks. An online survey would be available in the fall, to collect feedback after the first summer of implementation.”

The proposed bylaw comes after the Government of Saskatchewan implemented The Alcohol and Gaming Regulation Amendment Act in May of 2023, which allowed municipalities to designate public places for alcohol consumption.

Provincial laws enforced by Regina police such as public intoxication and underage consumption of alcohol will continue to be applied in the same way as before the bylaw, if passed.

Wascana Park is not included in City’s current plan due to the greenspace being under the control of the Provincial Capital Commission (PCC).

“Should the PCC wish to authorize alcohol consumption within Wascana Park, it must obtain approval from the municipality as per the Act,” the report read.