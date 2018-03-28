

CTV Regina





The City of Regina is considering new technologies to pay for parking, including the possibility of paying with an app.

For years, residents have been calling for improvements to parking meters. While the City is considering its options, there’s no firm timeline for when those changes could come into place.

“The City is committed to improving customer service and payment options for parking meters in the downtown, but there are no plans to change meters in the immediate future,” city hall told CTV News in a written statement. “We continue to explore parking technologies to make meter payment convenient for residents. This may include technologies such as more credit card-capable meters and pay-by-phone.”

In a community and protective services meeting earlier this month, the committee passed a motion to provide a timeline and cost for modernizing parking management, enforcement technology and strategy in the Queen City. The motion was based on recommendations made in a 2014 study that called for wholesale changes to parking in the city.

Most parking meters in downtown Regina only take coins. Some meters on 11th Avenue do take credit cards.

Saskatoon adopted a program called “Pay-to-Park” last spring.

With files from CTV Regina's Jessica Smith