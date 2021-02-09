The City of Regina will be installing a new pedestrian corridor at the intersection of Albert Street and the South Service roads.

The corridor will include illuminated crosswalk signs, pedestrian poles and push buttons, and lighting to improve pedestrian visibility to drivers. The city says a similar corridor was recently installed on Wascana Parkway near 23rd Ave.

“Upgrade locations are primarily determined based on analysis that considers the number of pedestrians and vehicles at the intersection, as well as other factors such as intersection geometry, vehicular speeds and age of pedestrians using the intersection,” the city said in a press release.

In November, a 21-year-old woman was struck and killed while crossing the street on the 4500 block of Albert St. The city confirmed the new corridor will be at the same location.

Construction will begin later this month, and is expected to be complete in early spring.