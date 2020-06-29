REGINA -- The City of Regina will install new pedestrian signals at the intersection of Wascana Parkway and 23 Avenue, saying the addition will bolster safety for commuters.

The city said today the signals will be installed in August. It will include lights that will shine down on pedestrians, helping drivers better see people crossing the road.

The installation is part of the city’s efforts to improve pedestrian crossings throughout Regina.

The speed limit on Wascana Parkway will be reduced to 50 kilometres per hour as crews install the new signals. This speed change is effective June 29, and was approved by city council on May 27.

This crosswalk is partially funded by SGI as part of its safety improvement initiative.

In May, a motorcyclist died at the intersection after crashing. The crash involved the single motorcycle.