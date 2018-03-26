

CTV Regina





The City of Regina will be moving back to weekly garbage collection on April 2.

The City has been using bi-weekly garbage collection as part of a pilot project over the past four months. Results from the pilot project will be presented to city council this spring.

There is an online survey available at regina.ca/biweekly between March 26 and April 10. The City says it is looking for feedback from residents on how biweekly worked for Regina residents.

City council made the decision to move to biweekly garbage collection to save money in November of 2017.