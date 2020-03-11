REGINA -- The city will be spending $100,000 to replace to expansion joint covers within Mosaic Stadium.

Expansion joints are gaps in structures that allow the building to expand and contract with changing temperature. The covers allow for people and other objects to travel over the joints.

“What we’ve noticed over operating the stadium for the last three years, it some of the expansion joint covers aren’t holding up as well as we would like,” said Jeff May, the manager of sport facilities and special events for the City of Regina. “We’ve put out a tender for some work to replace those with something that might be a more robust solution that will last better, longer term.”

May added that the repairs are coming earlier than planned for the stadium that was opened in 2017.

“They’re not lasting as long as we would like. The nature of the traffic that’s going over them I think is more intense that was anticipated during design,” said May.

The funding for the materials and labour will come out of the city’s operating and maintenance budget for Mosaic Stadium.

With files from CTV Regina's Creeson Agecoutay