A recent decision by the City of Regina means changes are coming to garbage collection in the Queen City.

At a meeting on Monday, council voted to have permanent bi-weekly garbage collection starting in November through to the end of March.

"We talked to residents afterwards. And they said, about 61 per cent said they favour having biweekly collection,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

It’s a move that a local daycare is not happy about.

Biweekly pickup was tested out this past winter. Child Care Centre Co-op supervisor of business operations Ian Third says it was a disaster for the 145 children and 24 staff members.

"There's no adjective that I can use that describes how uninformed the city fathers are by doing this,” Third said.

Third says the daycare was forced to pile garbage in the back alley. Staff and even parents were taking loads of garbage to the dump, costing about $250 each week.

"Finally I said that wasn't fair and I figured out how to pay somebody to come and get it. But that comes off our bottom line,” Third said.

Council also voted to allow people to purchase a second garbage bin. A 360-litre cart will cost $156.95 annually, while a 240-litre cart goes for $116.80. The fee for the additional cart will be added on to the customers’ utility bill.

"We'll have another report in the fall that will talk about how we can incentive people to throw away less and recycle more as well,” Fougere said.

For a three-week period starting at the end of December going to the beginning of January, garbage collection will return to a weekly schedule. So, residents don't have to worry about all the extra garbage left over from the holidays.

Third says the three week period won't make a difference for the daycare, because the garbage doesn't change by seasons. He hopes council reconsiders the decision and gets back to a year round weekly pickup.