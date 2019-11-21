REGINA -- Body rub parlours could soon find a new home in Regina’s industrial zones.

The decision was made at a Priorities and Planning Committee Meeting on Wednesday and means the parlours will be relocated to industrial zones for discretionary use.

Each individual parlour would first need to apply and be reviewed before being allowed to operate.

"Based on the fact that many people in the community that were interviewed about this, were really worried about it. Didn't want it next to residences in the downtown area." Barbara Young, Ward 1 Councillor said.

Young says there's currently about 19 parlours in commercial areas, and only two are already in industrial zones.

A business in a Regina industrial zone is against the idea, and thinks the parlours should be where most of the action happens.

"I believe there's a place for them, but I believe it's in the downtown area where they can be monitored a lot better, where the hotels are," Corly Briltz, Owner of Elite Auto Body Ltd. said.

A report is expected to come from Administration after a year, to see how discretionary use is working.

City Council still needs to approve the move and will be voting on it at a meeting next week.

All other body rub parlour regulations, aside from land use, will be handled next year.