The City of Regina is a little closer to knowing where cannabis retail outlets can go in the Queen City, after a discussion surrounding the bylaw led to amendments on Monday night.

Council voted to amend the bylaw to allow stores to go within the boundaries of Regina's Old Warehouse Business Improvement District.

As well, council voted to remove the discretionary use title for downtown.

"This is leveling the playing field. Giving equal opportunity across the city and I’m hoping that's as clear as we can be,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Councillor Andrew Stevens says he hasn’t heard any concerns from members of the downtown. Instead he is hearing positives for having stores downtown.

"The response was people should see this. If my children see a cannabis retail outlet, I want to have that conversation about drugs,” Andrew Stevens said.

Fougere believes aside from knowing what road side testing unit police will use, once the bylaw is passed, the city will be prepared for legalization.

The amended bylaw was tabled, to be looked at again during the next meeting of council.

Council also decided to keep food truck permit prices the same this year. There will be a report presented to council looking at how to set prices longterm.

The city will now have permanent biweekly garbage collection over the winter. Residents can also purchase a second garbage bin for their homes. They will come in two different sizes, and can be purchased through your utility bill.