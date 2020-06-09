Home
Follow on
Coronavirus in Canada
Total cases: 96,653 | Active: 33,185 | Recovered: 55,571 | Deceased: 7,897
WATCH LIVE
Stream CTV News for breaking news updates
Advertisement
CLASS OF 2020
Regina News | Local Breaking | CTV News Regina
Randon Friday
Published Tuesday, June 9, 2020 3:42PM CST
SHARE
Thom Collegiate
SHARE
Report Error
Editorial standards and policies
Why you can trust CTV News
Watch More From CTV News
false
Sask. students to return to classrooms in fall
Air Date: June 9, 2020
false
Some Regina restaurants remain closed
Air Date: June 9, 2020
false
LIVE NOW: Breaking news coverage from CTV News Channel
false
Dr. Shahab gifted vest shaped pin
Air Date: June 9, 2020
false
LGBTQ club struggling amid COVID-19
Air Date: June 9, 2020
false
Quilting a popular pandemic hobby
Air Date: June 9, 2020
Regina Top Stories
Sask. schools to return to in-person classes this fall
Regina restaurants face closures, set backs due to pandemic
Sask. reporting two new COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries
'It's all about trying to be kind': Regina jeweler crafts sweater vest shaped pin for Dr. Shahab
'I could feel broken teeth in my mouth': Saskatoon police chief orders review after woman alleges police brutality
RPS focusing on speeding, vehicle noise this month
More from CTV News Regina
Here's when playgrounds, beaches are set to reopen in Sask.
How to safely have friends and family over amid COVID-19
'What happened inside the hospital?' Family of Regina man wants answers
In their words: Canadians' experiences of racism
A U-turn, an angry U.S. president and a fateful walk to a church
'Got some time on our hands': Rider QBs team up to launch podcast with CFL on hold
DON'T MISS
false
Wayward humpback whale in St. Lawrence River has died
false
White woman slapped after racial confrontation in Arizona
false
Former WHL goalie speaks out about racism in hockey
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'He is going to change the world': Funeral held for Floyd
Stage 2 of Alberta's relaunch strategy goes into effect this Friday
Six reminders the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over
Minimize the risk: Six rules to get you through the pandemic
Infectious disease expert urges vigilance amid conflicting WHO information
BC Liberal volunteer fired for comparing Black Lives Matter protesters to Nazis
Advertisement
Most-Watched
false
CTV News Channel LIVE
Air Date: January 23, 2017
false
Two more Sask. COVID-19 related deaths
Air Date: June 8, 2020
false
Petition calls to defund RPS
Air Date: June 8, 2020
false
Sask. gyms reopen with new guidelines
Air Date: June 8, 2020
false
CTV Regina: Regina couple giving back in Mexico
Air Date: June 8, 2020
Most-Read
Sask. schools to return to in-person classes this fall
Sask. reporting two new COVID-19 cases, no new recoveries
Here's when playgrounds, beaches are set to reopen in Sask.
2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask.; 4 new cases
NEW
NEW
Here's what to expect from businesses opening under Phase 3