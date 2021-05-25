YORKTON -- Many southern Saskatchewan residents woke up last Friday to a landscape covered in ice. But even after the ice has melted away, the impacts of the storm remain.

Friday’s ice storm blanketed areas from the eastern end of Regina to the Yorkton, Melville and Canora region. Scott McGregor, spokesperson for SaskPower, said about 57,000 customers were impacted.

Customers found themselves without power for anywhere from a few hours to a couple of days, but some in Melville are still in the dark.

According to mayor Walter Streelasky, about 60 residents were still without power as of Tuesday morning.

SaskPower said the outages in Melville are due to damage from the storm, whether it be a torn down line or the line connection to the home.

"We are doing our best to get temporary repair done to these customers, either through temporary hung service or a line laid across the backyard ground," said McGregor.

SaskPower had crews out in the city over the long weekend and will keep them there until clean up and repairs are completed.

Currently, the Melville is still in a local state of emergency. This will remain in effect until Friday when administration will re-assess.

"I credit the resilience of our community and the culture of our community because people were helping each other on Sunday afternoon," said Streelasky.

Over the weekend more than 300 people went to the landfill to drop off debris from the storm. Streelasky said he expects numbers to remain the same as the week continues.

The landfill is free to drop off debris in Melville and will remain that way until the aftermath of the storm is cleaned up.

Additionally, more than 50 people went out to help clean up the greens at the Melville Golf and Country Club on Victoria Day.

Greg Sastaunik, a manager at the club, made a post on Facebook to look for volunteers to clear the trees around the course, expecting to get around a dozen.

"To see that many people out here to help us out when they have their own personal homes to look after was pretty much heart warming for all of us here," said Sastaunik.

The course lost several hundred trees, and the City of Melville is reporting that around 70 per cent of their trees were affected by the storm, but both are remaining optimistic with a replant already in their sights.

"Sasaktchewan people are resilient people and I might be a little biased, but it think we have the best people here in the world," Sastaunik said.

The City of Yorkton is also still cleaning up from the storm and has flagged several locations around the community for disposal of downed branches for residents.

Debris can be dropped off at Ukrainian Pioneer Park, Shaw Park, the north side of the Gloria Hayden Community Centre, Old Parks Shop, the Laurier Gate at Logan Green, the Knights of Columbus Park parking lot and the Gallagher Centre.

These sites will be open until at least May 31.