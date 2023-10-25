Cleanfarms organizes collection events for unwanted agricultural materials

Yorkton, Sask. -

This fall, farmers in southern Saskatchewan can safely dispose any unwanted agricultural materials through a program organized by Cleanfarms.

The program allows farmers to bring in any unwanted commercial pest control products, obsolete livestock and equine medications, as well as any unwanted agricultural pesticides.

There will be 20 collection events taking place at various local Ag retailers in the province up until Oct. 27.

Jim Nelemans, site supervisor of Cleanfarms, spoke about why the program is beneficial to farmers and the environment.

“It’s really hard to get rid of the waste chemicals because you can’t take them to a landfill,” said Nelemans. “Rather than disposing them on a farm, we want to make sure they don’t end up in the water supply or contaminate soil. This way, farmers can bring them to us and we can dispose them properly.”

On Oct. 25, Synergy Ag in Balcarres hosted one of the different collection sites, bringing in more than 20 farmers.

“We feel it is important to get involved because growers have unused chemicals on their farm and it can become a hazard, or a health hazard, to pets or children that are around,” said Kelvin Lingelbach, owner and manager of Synergy Ag Balcarres.

“We think it’s our part to help clean up the farm and make sure they’re not out there to get into the wrong hands.”

Lingelbach said farmers are continuously seeking opportunities to be environmentally friendly.

“For the industry, this is a great step. Everyone in Ag is very concerned about the environment,” he said.

“That’s what they live for, is to be stewards of the environment and this is a very good program for them to help get their yards cleaned up.”

The program contributes to Cleanfarms’s mission of supporting a healthier environment, and a sustainable future, by recovering recycling agricultural and related industry plastics, packaging, and products.

“Right now we’re doing 20 locations, there’s three teams going around,” said Nelemans. “My crew is in Balcarres today, we’re going to be in Grenfell tomorrow, then we’re going to be in Moosomin on Friday, Oct. 27.

“If anyone wants to check where to go in Saskatchewan, they can go on cleanfarms.ca and it will tell them the locations people can go to. This year we’re doing southern Saskatchewan, and the next time we’ll be doing the south is in 2026.”

Cleanfarms rotates the program to regions across Canada every three years. Farmers are encouraged to store accepted products for the program in a safe, dry space on the farm if they are not close to a collection station this year.

In fall 2024, event sites will operate in northern Saskatchewan and return to the southern region in 2026.