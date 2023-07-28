Clearing of Regina city hall encampment underway

Any remaining resident of the encampment at Regina’s city hall will be forced to leave Friday afternoon as police began clearing the site.

On Thursday, Regina Fire Chief Layne Jackson said residents needed to vacate the area as soon as possible after the Fire Safety Act was put into place due to three fires in 24 hours, including one that destroyed a tent on the east side of the camp.

The fire that destroyed the tent Thursday morning was one that Jackson said was fully involved” and one he said could have been fatal if it was in a more populated area of the camp.

According to the Regina Police Service (RPS), the decommissioning of the camp began ay 1 p.m. Friday.

“We wanted to reach out to make you aware of safety measures being put in place during the decommissioning of the camp this afternoon. Due to a variety of factors, including the presence of multiple items that could be used as weapons, we will not be allowing media or anyone not working as emergency services personnel to enter the perimeter,” an email from RPS said.

Despite the order to vacate within 24 hours, many tents, volunteers and residents of the camp remained at the site on Friday morning.

Volunteers said they and residents were caught off guard when told they would have to leave and said that city council has not talked to them in the 43 days the camp has been in operation.

“And now this is happening. This is not fair. This is not fair, 42 days for city council and they haven’t talked to us," volunteer Alejandra Cabrera said on Thursday.

“This is incredibly sneaky, you guys. Come on, you guys. Are you kidding me right now," Shawn Koch, another volunteer said to a Regina firefighter.

Encampment volunteers held a news conference at noon on Friday. They said more clarity on the decision to shut down the camp and why a special city council meeting was promptly scheduled and then cancelled the next day needed to be brought to light.

More to come...