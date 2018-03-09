

Brittany Rosen, CTV Regina





Jerry Borkowsky is on the planning committee of a different kind of curling event.

It’s called the Friars’ Briar. Participants are mostly clergymen who come from across Canada to bond over their faith, and of course, curling.

“It’s like old friends meeting again and enjoying each other’s company, because when we sit down or when we curl, we talk about our faith and our church, and we’re all the same,” Jerry Borkowsky, the chairperson of the event’s planning committee, said.

While not all of the 96 curlers taking part in the Friars’ Briar are clergymen, almost everyone is somehow connected to the church community.

“All of us are part of ministerials in various cities and towns we’re that we’re part of, and this is almost like a giant ministerial, where everybody seems to get along,” said Briars’ Friar participant Guy Scholz.

“We’re just all in the Briar together and it’s a really great feeling of comradery and community,” participant Gary Schenk said.

While the actual Brier concludes on Sunday, curlers at the Friars’ Briar generally like keeping that day of the week open, therefore closing ceremonies have already taken place.

Scholz’s team won the gold.

“It’s a tough event, it really is. It’s a tough event and we make these sweepers work like crazy, but it’s been a great week,” he said.

The Friars’ Briar wrapped up Friday at the Tartan Curling Club. The next curling event will be held in Winnipeg next year. Until then, some participants say they will miss it.