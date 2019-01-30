A new clinic is helping those who have limited income and need help getting government-issued IDs.

“My husband lost his ID and my 14-year-old never had a social security number. And my 18-year-old wants to get all of his ID,” Leslie Suveright said.

For many people this would involve a trip to a number of government offices to receive new copies of the ID they lost. But on Wednesday Suveright is at the Saskatchewan Health Authority to get new ID entirely.

The problem is that government ID is required to get another piece of government ID — so in order to get a driver’s license you will need to show a passport or a birth certificate. But if you never had any ID, or perhaps not enough, then it’s difficult to get started.

It’s even more challenging for people with limited income.

“It costs a lot of money. $40 is just way too much for some people if you’re living pay cheque to pay cheque and when you barely have anything to cover groceries,” Candice Nelson said.

Nelson is an outreach worker with SIGN Counselling. She, along with several volunteers, will fill out the necessary applications with the clinic’s clients so that they can get the ID that they need to access government services. The clinic will also pay for the application. Nelson runs the ID clinic because she says it’s a vital element of helping people improve their lives.

“People who are marginalized have a lot of instability in their life. So removing some barriers by paying for something like a birth certificate [helps them] so that they can get a criminal record check, a post office box or apply for school,” she said.

The clinic pays for the application fee and helps clients go through the applications forms. But that can bring unexpected challenges. The forms require the names and birthdays of the applicant’s parents.

“Maybe you don’t know who your parents are,” Nelson said. “Maybe you were given up at birth.”

Sometimes this experience may be the first time that a client learns certain details about their parents. One more than one occasion this portion of the process has brought tears.

After the clinic closes for the day Nelson will go through every application again and look for any misspelling or incomplete entry—anything that could result in the application being denied.

But she can’t do much to solve the next problem. Several of the clients do not have a permanent address. The four to six weeks it takes for the ID application to be returned. Nelson hopes that the clients will still be at the same address they used on their applications.