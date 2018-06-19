

Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill is expected to hold a news conference on Wednesday to discuss his findings into allegations of racism at the office of the chief coroner.

It was announced back in November that Weighill would conduct the review after several allegations of racism in the coroner’s office.

Weighill has more than 40 years of experience with the justice system in Saskatchewan. The provincial government says he is highly regarded for his relationship with the Indigenous community.