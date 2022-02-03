Closing arguments begin at trial for former Regina doctor accused of sexual assault

Almost four weeks after it began, the trial for a former Regina doctor accused of sexually assaulting five patients started to wind down on Thursday morning, when the defence presented its closing arguments.

Sylvester Ukabam practiced as a gastroenterology specialist in Regina prior to giving up his medical license in 2018. He pleaded not guilty to seven counts of sexual assault levelled against him by five complainants.

Ukabam is accused of inappropriate actions during physical medical examinations of female patients between 2010 and 2018.

The five complainants testified in the first week of the trial. Ukabam took the stand last week. Other witnesses, including experts, were brought in on both sides.

DEFENCE CLOSING ARGUMENTS

Defence lawyer Aaron Fox’s main focus during closing arguments was on the reliability of the complainants.

“This case turns, in large part, on the reliability of the five complainants and the complaints they’ve made,” Fox said. “There are a couple of credibility issues I’ll raise.”

He said some of the factors weighing on the reliability include medications the patients were on during the alleged incidents, the passage of time since the alleged incidents occurred and various medical problems the patients were experiencing.

He said there is no obligation for a complainant to immediately voice their complaint about an assault, but in a medical situation he questions why some of the complainants who were longtime patients of Ukabam did not ask “why” if something felt inappropriate - to Ukabam or any of their other healthcare providers.

Three of the five complainants came forward with their allegations after learning that Ukabam had been accused of sexual assault on other patients. Fox argued it’s possible they linked questions about their own appointments to the other women’s allegations, and jumped to the conclusion that it also must have happened to them.

“With the passage of time and the influence of other matters, they’ve come to the conclusion that ‘oh that was inappropriate. I think that was a finger in my vagina,’” Fox said.

Fox closed by saying the consistent reliability issues in this case have to be heavily considered.

“The allegations have not been proven,” Fox said. “There is a reasonable doubt in regards to all five of [the complainants], all seven of the charges.”

The Crown is expected to deliver its closing arguments on Thursday afternoon.

More to come...