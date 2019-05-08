Closing arguments were heard in the trial of Hunter Arnold on Wednesday in Yorkton and a verdict could be reached as soon as Thursday.

Hunter Arnold has been charged with two counts of Dangerous Driving Causing Death. Jared Stoll and Tyler Dopka died in a crash that took place on September 24 of 2016 on Highway Ten about four kilometres south of Yorkton.

Arnold was attempting a pass a 30-wheel Super B semi-trailer when the crash occurred.

The trial began on April 29th and has focused around the degree to which Arnold’s car was in the northbound lane, the weather at the time of the crash and the upkeep of Arnold's vehicle.

Arnold has tesified that he cannot remember the moments surrounding the collision.