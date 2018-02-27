Closing arguments in the Reno Lee murder trial resumed on Tuesday. Court heard Daniel Theodore’s lawyer, George Combe, finish his final submissions.

Andrew Bellegarde, Bronson Gordon and Daniel Theodore have all pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a human body. Lee’s body was found in a rural area north of Balcarres in April of 2015.

Tuesday morning, Combe told the jury Bronson Gordon was responsible for the murder, adding his client was never in charge, and is guilty of manslaughter, not first degree murder.

But the crown disagrees. Co-crown prosecutor Bill Jennings argued all three accused are guilty of first degree murder, saying they all planned and knowingly played a role in the killing of Reno Lee.

“He had his business partner, Dan Theodore, do his dirty work for him,” Jennings said during his closing arguments on Tuesday.

Jennings believes Lee was buried on Star Blanket First Nation because the accused knew the area would be grown over with foliage in a couple months.

“They didn’t want Reno Lee found, ever,” Jennings said.

The Crown highlighted key pieces of evidence and witness testimony to the jury.

The Crown argues Bronson Gordon gave instructions to his co-accused via cell phone, having them do his dirty work. The crown also described how Gordon’s lawyer referred to Gordon as a small time drug dealer, yet multiple people testified to working for him and having drug runners at his apartment.

Jennings also pointed to witness’s testimony describing how Daniel Theodore emerged from the basement where Lee was being kept, and asked the witness to shred the blue surgical gloves he was wearing. The Crown also pointed out that Theodore was the only sober person involved in the incident.

“He had a job to do. And he was going to make sure it was done properly,” Jennings said.

The Crown further argued Andrew Bellegarde pulled the trigger, ending Reno Lee's life. The Crown pointed to a witness that testified Bellegarde came running up the stairs with a rifle in his hand following the sounds of a gunshot.

He then began dry heaving in the bathroom before referring to what had just happened as a "rush."

The now seven week long case is almost at its end.

The 11-person jury of three women and eight men will receive instructions for deliberations on Wednesday, and are expected to have a verdict following that.