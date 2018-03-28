

Jacqueso Carifelle, CTV Regina





The Canadian National Railway has weighed in on city councils proposal to address safety concerns and traffic delays caused by the Ring Road rail crossing.

CN issues a statement saying “CN is always open to discussing rail issues with municipalities. Rail relocation is a complex issue and potentially very expensive. Any proposal would need careful study by many stakeholders.”

The Canadian Pacific Railway has also issued a statement agreeing with CN saying “An extensive review would need to take place to determine the impact to customer service and the full cost to all stakeholders, which will be significant.”

The study commissioned by city council puts forth three options, either an overpass, and underpass, or relocating the rails at that location.

The mayor says that the relocation of the rail crossing would be less costly.

The results of the study are expected to be presented in April.