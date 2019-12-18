REGINA -- The CNIB is looking for committed volunteers to raise puppies that will grow up to be guide dogs.

Once they’re old enough, the dogs will take formal job training in Ontario.

“All costs are covered by the CNIB program, so there are no costs for the individual who is raising the pup,” CNIB executive director Christall Beaudry said. “There is a lot of obedience training that goes into it.”

Beaudry explained that it’s important for the pups to be socialized in public places like restaurants and offices, because guide dogs are allowed to go where house pets normally don’t.

The pups in Saskatchewan come from a breeder in Australia because they have the highest quality for future guide dogs.

“They’re golden retriever, Labrador retriever crosses,” Beaudry said.

The Guide Dog with Purpose Gala will be held on Jan. 25, and will feature a red carpet of the guide pups. Tickets are available here.