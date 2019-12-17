REGINA -- The labour dispute between the Co-Op Refinery and Unifor 594 continues to intensify as the employer announced it filed an injunction against the union.

The union was given a days’ notice to prepare for Tuesday’s court proceedings. The refinery is hoping an injunction will help them get greater access to its property.

Co-op’s lawyer says the refinery would like to see the union to pare down picketing at some entrances and exits, so it can move people and goods in and out of the complex.

Due to the short notice Unifor was given about the injunction application, the judge ruled the proceedings will be moved to Monday, to give the union adequat time to prepare.

“They don’t get to lock out their employees and demand huge concessions and expect that it’s going to be business as usual and they just get to run normally as if that nothing happened,” Scott Doherty, assistant to the president of Unifor.

Co-op declined CTV News’ request for comment.