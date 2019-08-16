1. The Co-op Hero contest (the “Contest”) starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on August 19, 2019 and closes on August 23, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.

2. The Contest sponsors are Bell Media Inc. and Federated Co-operatives Limited (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsors”).

3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan, Canada and be eighteen (18) years or older. Employees and their parents, siblings and children, and persons domiciled with an employee of the Contest Sponsors, their respective agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, and promotional and advertising agencies and administrators, are ineligible to enter.

4. TO ENTER the Contest, during the Contest Period:

1) Text the word “Hero” to short code 306288 (the “Text Entry”). You must have access to a cellular telephone that is capable of two-way text messaging. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees). Limit of one (1) Text Entry per individual per day during the Contest Period. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void. Text Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Mobile Account Holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized Mobile Account Holder" of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. An eligible Prize winner may be required to provide proof that he/she the Authorized Mobile Account Holder associated with the selected Text Entry.

2) Send an email to CTVSaskcontests@bellmedia.ca with “Hero” in the subject line and your name, address, age, ten-digit day telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email (the “Email Entry”). Email Entries must include your name, address, age, ten digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address. Limit of one (1) Email Entry per individual per day. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void. Email Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.

The Text Entries and Email Entries shall be collectively referred to as the “Entries” and each, an “Entry”.

5. Prize . There is one (1) prize (the “Prize”) available to be won, consisting of one (1) $250 gift certificate to be redeemed at a participating Federated Co-op location. The gift card is subject to the terms and conditions of Federated Co-operatives Limited.

6. Prize must be accepted as awarded. The Prize may not be sold, transferred is not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsors reserve the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein.

7. at approximately 1:00 p.m. CT, a random draw for the Prize will take place at Bell Media Inc., st) Entr Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won DRAW. On August 23, 2019 at approximately 1:00 p.m. CT, a random draw for the Prize will take place at Bell Media Inc., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan , from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The first (1) Entr y drawn will be eligible to win the Prize. The odds of winning the Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period.Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that he or she may have won the Prize by telephone within two (2) business days after the draw. In the event that /the potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the draw, he or she will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsors’ sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.

8. In order to be declared the winner, potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill-testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded the Prize, the potential winner, will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsors, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, he/she has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsors and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsors to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use his/her name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsors from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsors shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsors shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied with the necessary amendments until a qualified winner has been duly selected, but in any event, no later than August 31, 2019.

9. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor s with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.

12. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.