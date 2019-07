CTV Regina





A Co-Op petroleum truck and a train have collided on Highway 9 in the south end of Yorkton.

Probably one of the scariest things I've ever witnessed personally. Fuel hauling truck getting T-boned just outside of Yorkton. pic.twitter.com/3LnhBc0sxk — MobileAdvisors (@AdvisorsMobile) July 25, 2019

The crash happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. and the RCMP is at the scene.

Highway 9 is closed and traffic is being rerouted to Highway 10.

More to come…