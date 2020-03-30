REGINA -- The Co-op Refinery has applied to the Labour Relations Board for a final offer vote in the labours dispute with Unifor.

The refinery shared an offer, which it said would be its final offer, on March 25. The Unifor 594 Bargaining Committee turned down the offer and chose not to take it to a vote.

A vote would be supervised by the Labour Relations Board, on the companies “Best and Final Offer dated March 30, 2020. “