REGINA -- An employee from the Co-op Refinery complex has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Federated Co-operatives Limited.

FCL said in a news release that the person tested positive on Aug. 30 and last worked at the facility on Aug. 25. They are self-isolating.

“We have robust COVID-19 protocols in place and remain in regular contact with the SHA to ensure we are implementing best practices at all times," the release said.

It said employees who have been in close contact with the person have been advised to self-monitor and seek guidance from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

This is the first time an employee at the refinery has tested positive for the virus. Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said he is not concerned about the single case but will monitor the situation closely.

“It does sometimes take a while to ensure that there isn't an outbreak in large workplaces,” he said. “But certainly, we're confident that – working with public health – a large workplace, like the refinery will be able to manage that if there were to be further cases.”

Concern for the case at the refinery comes after K-Bro Linens had an outbreak at their facility on Aug. 10.

“In that instance, the outbreak was handled very effectively by the company,” Shahab said. “Secondly, we have seen occasional clusters in large work sites. But, luckily we haven’t seen those large outbreaks in Saskatchewan.”

FCL said its priority is to ensure the health and safety of employees, customers and the community.

It said it has cleaned and sanitized any necessary areas to prevent further exposure, and has increased cleaning frequency at all of its facilities.

FCL has also implemented a mandatory mask policy and measures to ensure physical distancing for those who continue to work.