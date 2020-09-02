REGINA -- An employee from the Co-op Refinery complex has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Federated Co-operatives Limited.

FCL said in a news release that the person tested positive on Aug. 30 and last worked at the facility on Aug. 25. They are self-isolating.

It said employees who have been in close contact with the person have been advised to self-monitor and seek guidance from the Saskatchewan Health Authority.

FCL said its priority is to ensure the health and safety of employees, customers and the community.

It said it has cleaned and sanitized any necessary areas to prevent further exposure, and has increased cleaning frequency at all of its facilities.

FCL has also implemented a mandatory mask policy and measures to ensure physical distancing for those who continue to work.