REGINA -- The Co-Op Refinery Complex (CRC) announced its intention to layoff an unknown number of Unifor 594 refinery positions, in a release Friday.

The CRC said it provided formal notice to Unifor 594 informing the union about the plan to “reduce the number of permanent in-scope positions employed at the refinery.”

“The decision is due in large part to operational efficiencies the company has achieved while preparing to shift toward the low carbon economy,” CRC said in a release.

However, the company said it hopes to reach a deal with the union that could reduce the number of layoffs, by shifting affected employees into other positions.

No further details were provided in the CRC news release.

CTV News reached out to Unifor for comment.

