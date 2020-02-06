REGINA -- Consumers Co-operative Refinery Limited (CCRL) and Unifor met back in court for a second contempt of court hearing for the injunction issued against Unifor in December.

The hearing started off with Unifor asking for an adjournment to review the allegations.

“We could not locate a single case in the history of this province where an employer has been before the court for a second time pleading that the court’s orders simply be respected,” said Consumers Co-operative Refinery Limited (CCRL) lawyer Eileen Libby.

CCRL is seeking jail time for Unifor Local 594 members and a fine in the millions.

In addition to a fixed fine, CCRL is seeking $100,000 daily in fines against Unifor.

CCRL is seeking Unifor Local 594 President Kevin Bittman receive a 90-day jail sentence or until compliance with the court order, and VP Lance Holowachuk receive a 30-day jail sentence. — Marc Smith (@MarcSmithCTV) February 6, 2020

Unifor lawyer Crystal Norbeck said Bittman attests that this labour dispute has become bigger than him.

CCRL is also seeking and order that would authorize it to remove the barricades around the refinery.

The application for the adjournment was dismissed by the judge.

More to come…