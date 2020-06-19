REGINA -- Two men are facing charges after multiple weapons and drugs were discovered during a traffic stop.

Police say a vehicle was stopped in the 700 block of Garnet St., around 5 a.m. on Friday.

Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a gun in plain sight. The two men inside were taken into custody.

A search of the vehicle revealed multiple weapons, a substance police believe is cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

A 33-year-old man from Saskatoon and a 29-year-old man from Regina are both facing several weapons and drug related charges.

Both men will appear in Provincial Court on Friday at 2 p.m.