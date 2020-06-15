REGINA -- A man is facing several charges after police discovered drugs and weapons at a north Regina home on Friday evening.

Around 8:40 p.m., police stopped a vehicle in the 6400 block of 7 Ave. North.

Through investigation, police found the man driving the car was subject to arrest for criminal code offenses. The man tried to flee and resisted apprehension, police say.

Police used a Taser to apprehend the man. He was assessed by Emergency Medical Services then taken into custody.

The Regina Drug Unit then performed a subsequent search at a residence in the 200 block of Hastings Cres. A quantity of cocaine, a large amount of currency, drug paraphernalia, brass knuckles and a Taser, were discovered at the home.

A 29-year-old Regina man has been charged for the possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, along with two weapons charges, among other offences.

He made his first court appearance at Provincial Court on Monday morning.