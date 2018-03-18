More drugs laced with fentanyl are being confirmed in Saskatchewan.

The Weyburn Police Service wrote on Twitter on Saturday night warning that cocaine laced with fentanyl has been found in the city. Adding people can turn in suspected drugs to the police without having to worry about charges.

Weyburn PS are warning that cocaine with fentanyl has been found in Weyburn. Suspected drugs can be turned into Weyburn PS without fear of charges. — Weyburn Police (@WeyburnPolice) March 18, 2018

Three people died in Saskatoon earlier this week, after police say they took cocaine laced with fentanyl. Two men died in Maidstone Friday after what RCMP said are suspected overdoses.

Other overdoses in Sask. earlier this week

Three people died in Saskatoon earlier this week, after police say they took cocaine laced with fentanyl. RCMP in Kamsack were told on Wednesday two people in that area may have used cocaine and fentanyl, but did not require emergency medical treatment.

Police and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are advising people not to take any drugs that weren't prescribed by a doctor or pharmacist.

The Health Authority says take-home Naloxone kits are available for at-risk individuals. The Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone experiencing a drug overdose from charges for possessing a controlled substance.