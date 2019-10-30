TORONTO -- Saskatchewan quarterback Cody Fajardo, Hamilton receiver Brandon Banks and Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans are the top performers for Week 20 of the CFL season.

Fajardo completed 25-of-35 passes for 429 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-24 victory over Edmonton on Saturday. The win moved the Roughriders into first in the West Division with one week remaining.

Banks complied a personal-best 201 receiving yards on 11 receptions and three touchdowns to lead the Ticats to a 38-26 road victory over Montreal on Saturday. He broke Luke Tasker's franchise record for catches in a season (104) with his fourth catch of the game, and now has a league-leading 112 receptions heading into the final week of the season.

Banks provided a deadly target for Evans, who completed 80.6 per cent of his passes for 379 yards and a career-high four touchdowns. Evans has passed for 300 or more yards on seven occasions this season, including six times in Hamilton's past seven games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2019.