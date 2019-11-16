Cody Fajardo will start West Final for Riders
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) celebrates a touchdown during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Regina, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. To move atop the West Division standings, Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have to do something no other CFL club has this season: Beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith
Published Saturday, November 16, 2019 2:40PM CST
REGINA -- After tense weeks of speculation, quarterback Cody Fajardo will start for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final on Sunday.
Head Coach Craig Dickenson confirmed to reporters on Saturday that Fajardo would be good to go for the Riders first playoff game.
He said Fajardo had a good week of practice and the team is happy with his mobility, adding “If he’s not 100% he’s close.”
Fajardo was forced to miss the Riders’ season finale against the Edmonton Eskimos, and has been recovering for three weeks after injuring his back in practice.
The West Final kicks off at Mosaic Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
With files from CTV News Regina’s Claire Hanna