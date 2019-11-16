REGINA -- After tense weeks of speculation, quarterback Cody Fajardo will start for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Final on Sunday.

Head Coach Craig Dickenson confirmed to reporters on Saturday that Fajardo would be good to go for the Riders first playoff game.

He said Fajardo had a good week of practice and the team is happy with his mobility, adding “If he’s not 100% he’s close.”

#Riders QB Cody Fajardo says he believes he’ll be the starter in the #CFL Western Final. He hopes adrenaline takes over and he can play the entire game but that he has to self-monitor and might need to pull himself out depending on how his oblique feels. pic.twitter.com/1Az1d92nUF — Claire Hanna (@clahanna) November 16, 2019

Fajardo was forced to miss the Riders’ season finale against the Edmonton Eskimos, and has been recovering for three weeks after injuring his back in practice.

The West Final kicks off at Mosaic Stadium at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

With files from CTV News Regina’s Claire Hanna