REGINA -- Candy Cane Lane will be closed to the public on Monday night due to the cold conditions.

Temperatures are supposed to dip into the -30s overnight, and will feel like -40 C with the windchill.

"We have a volunteer policy that restricts putting both volunteers and visitors at risk of exposure," Candy Cane Lane said in a news release.

Organizers say electronic payment is now available. Candy Cane Lane will accept Visa, Mastercard, debit and ApplePay starting Tuesday, weather permitting.