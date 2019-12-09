Cold temperatures close down Candy Cane Lane on Monday night
Published Monday, December 9, 2019 3:36PM CST
REGINA -- Candy Cane Lane will be closed to the public on Monday night due to the cold conditions.
Temperatures are supposed to dip into the -30s overnight, and will feel like -40 C with the windchill.
"We have a volunteer policy that restricts putting both volunteers and visitors at risk of exposure," Candy Cane Lane said in a news release.
Organizers say electronic payment is now available. Candy Cane Lane will accept Visa, Mastercard, debit and ApplePay starting Tuesday, weather permitting.