Flu season is in full swing in Saskatchewan. According to health officials the cold weather provides the perfect environment for the flu virus to thrive and the number of cases has spiked over the past week.

There were 61 confirmed cases of the flu in Saskatchewan last week.

The outbreaks in long term care facilities have also gone up.

There is still time for people to get their flu shots. Health officials encourage you to wash your hands regularly, cover your coughs and sneezes and stay home if you're feeling sick.