

CTV Regina





Mail delivery to southern Saskatchewan, including Regina and Saskatoon, has been delayed with extreme cold temperatures this week in the province.

Canada Post tweeted on Friday afternoon that the conditions are currently impeding deliveries to the area.

Weather conditions are currently impeding mail delivery in Southern Saskatchewan including Regina and Saskatoon. While every effort is being made to deliver the mail, some customers may not receive mail today. Normal delivery will resume once the conditions improve #SKstorm — Canada Post (@canadapostcorp) January 12, 2018

“While every effort is being made to deliver the mail, some customers may not receive mail (on Friday),” the tweet said.

Canada Post said it will return to a normal delivery schedule as soon as the weather improves.