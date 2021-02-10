REGINA -- While temperatures in Saskatchewan have dropped drastically, Regina police say the number of vehicle thefts is rising.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) is reminding drivers to be careful with their keys, as more people leave their vehicles running outside due to the cold weather.

In a tweet, the RPS said a total of 28 vehicles have been reported stolen in February. Of those 28 vehicles, half had the keys inside.

In just the past four days, police said 64 per cent of stolen vehicles had the keys left inside.

“We know it's cold. But please, take your keys,” RPS said in the tweet.