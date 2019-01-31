On the coldest days the cows eat extra, making winter more expensive.

“We’ll increase the rations in the cow herd to give the cows more energy,” rancher Mike Neilson said.

Even when the windchill makes it feel like -40, rancher Mike Neilson knows he needs to ensure his herd is well fed.

Livestock require extra food in the cold so that they’ll have the energy to move and keep warm. But prices have increased because of the increased demand for feed this winter and because of limited supply due to the previous summer being dry.

“When there is a shortage of feed,” Neilson says, “there is a temptation to limit the feed.” But, he says, doing so would bring on other costs.

Neilson’s solution is to plan ahead.

“It’s important to be prepared for it. No one likes it but we typically know [the cold weather] is going to happen.”

Veterinarian Kenn Woods agrees, saying that preparations for winter must take place all year.

“They have to go into the winter in good shape,” he said from his practice outside Ebenezer. “If they’re thin, if their pasture was overgrazed and they went into the winter thin they’ll never make it up.”

Woods noted that Parklands-area farmers need to expect cold temperatures, noting that east-central Saskatchewan always has very cold winters.

Neilson stresses that looking after the herd in cold weather includes looking after the producer.

“It’s important to look after yourself so you can do a better job of looking after the cattle.”