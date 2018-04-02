

CTV Regina





The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure has suspended all weight restrictions on provincial highways due to a recent cold snap.

Truck weight is usually lowered on highways and roads in rural municipalities during spring thaws to protect the roads from being damaged by heavy trucks.

“Suspending road bans lets farmers take advantage of the recent cold snap while, at the same time, protecting roads from unnecessary damage,” David Marit, minister of highways and infrastructure, said in a news release. “With the backlog in the grain handling system our producers need to be able to haul as much grain as possible, when they have the opportunity.”

Ministry staff monitor air and road temperatures and will bring back the restrictions as the weather changes. The bans typically reduce allowable weights by 10 to 15 per cent.

The ministry says some bans remain in place on certain rural municipality roads. Additional information can be found online.