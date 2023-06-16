Collaros, Bombers spoil Roughriders home opener

Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Samuel Emilus scored his first three career CFL touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Riders 45-27 on Friday night at Mosaic Stadium.

Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros threw two touchdowns and scored a four yard major on the ground. Winnipeg’s back-up pivot Dru Brown scored a pair of rushing touchdowns on quarterback sneaks, as well.

The Bombers pulled away from the Riders in the 3rd quarter after a Janarion Grant’s 90 yard punt-return for a touchdown dashing past eight missed tackles.

Roughriders starting quarterback Trevor Harris, who was a game-time decision, showed few signs of injury in the contest. The veteran pivot completed 29 of his 41 pass attempts for 428 yards and three touchdowns. Harris also rushed three times for a total of 15 yards on the night.

The Bombers opened the scoring 3:24 into the contest with a 36-yard field goal off the foot of veteran kicker Sergio Castillo. The Roughriders answered back less than a minute later. Trevor Harris engineered a drive that included a dazzling 38-yard catch along the sideline by Tevin Jones. Jones, the second year receiver out of Memphis started at wide receiver in place of the injured Derel Walker. Walker was moved to the six-game injured list this week after a lower body injury suffered in the season opener against Edmonton. Canadian receiver Samuel Emilus capped off the play with his first career touchdown on a pass from Harris. The Riders led 7-3 at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter was all Winnipeg. Collaros found Dalton Schoen just three minutes into the second quarter near the goal post to give the Bombers a 10-7 lead. Collaros then put together a ten play, 82 yard drive that took 7:42 off the clock and culminated in a four yard dash to the end zone by Collaros himself. The Bombers led 17-7.

The Riders weren’t willing to go into the locker room trailing by 10. Harris quickly put together a five play, 64 yard drive. Harris, starting out of the shotgun, dropped back and fired to Emilus again, for his second touchdown of the night. Blue Bombers lead the Roughriders 17-14 at halftime.

The Roughriders opened the third quarter strong. Trevor Harris put together an error free, 7 play, 84 yard touchdown drive. Samuel Emilus once again found the end zone to complete the hat-trick. The second year receiver from Louisiana Tech finished the night with 6 catches for 90 yards.

Thanks, in part, to a defensive pass interference call, the Blue Bombers regained the lead just under three minutes later. Bombers back-up quarterback Dru Brown ran a perfect two-yard sneak to bring Winnipeg out front 24-21.

The Bombers pulled away in the second half scoring 14 points in each of the third and fourth quarters.

The Roughriders visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, June 24th.