

CTV News Regina





Colliers International is taking over the management, operation and marketing of the Global Transportation Hub.

The company will take over control on Oct. 1, according to a release on the GTH website.

According to the GTH, a board of directors will continue to oversee land sales, financial performance and regulatory activities. That governance structure is in the process of being finalized.

Earlier this year, the province announced it was looking for a private company to take over the lease to cover day-to-day operations.

After a request for proposals, the GTH said Colliers was ranked highest among the list of qualified companies. Myers Norris Penny was also contracted to be part of the selection committee.