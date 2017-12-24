

CTV Regina





Albert Street was blocked for part of the afternoon on Sunday after a collision.

Police were called to the intersection of Albert Street and Fifth Avenue just after 2:00 p.m. EMS were also called due to witnesses reporting injuries, police said in a news release.

According to police, a man was in apparent cardiac arrest. He was taken to hospital, where he is still receiving medical care.

A truck driving northbound also lost control, hitting two other vehicles and a light standard. Police say the truck ended up in the parking lot of a business in the 1000 block of Albert Street, hitting another vehicle.

Police say there was no criminal activity involved in the collision and no charges will be laid.