RCMP is currently investigating a deadly crash on Highway 1 near the Belle Plaine turnoff, that left two people dead on Saturday.

Police say that a truck pulling an empty horse trailer and another vehicle collided in the westbound lanes. A man and a woman were declared dead at the scene and both were in the vehicle that was heading eastbound prior to the collision.

Members of the White Butte RCMP, Moose Jaw Combined Traffic Services, EMS and Fire units from both Pense and Moose Jaw were on the scene of the collision.

The westbound lanes of the highway were closed for several hours, but have since been reopened.