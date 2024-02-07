Colorado low expected to bring winter back to parts of Sask.

A Colorado low is expected to bring snow to parts of southeastern Saskatchewan this week making it feel more like winter once again.

Special weather statements were issued by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) Wednesday morning advising of 10 to 15 centimetres of snow for parts of southeastern Saskatchewan and western Manitoba.

“Periods of snow will begin this evening in southeastern Saskatchewan and southwestern Manitoba through the Interlake. Snow will end Thursday evening. Total accumulations of 10 to 15 cm in 24 hours are expected with the exception of up to 25 cm near the Riding Mountains (Manitoba),” ECCC said on its website.

Travel conditions began to deteriorate along the Trans-Canada west of Moose Jaw Wednesday morning, with the Highway Hotline not recommending travel in the area. Current road conditions can be found here.

Snowfall is expected to end Thursday evening. In Manitoba, precipitation could also fall as rain, ECCC said.

Regina meanwhile, was not included in the special weather statement Wednesday morning and is not expecting significant snowfall accumulations.