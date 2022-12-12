Colorado low set to bring a swath of snow to prairies

A large area of Canada and the United States is getting ready for a slow-moving, expansive, moisture-laden Colorado low to move through over the course of the week.

It is set to clip the southeast corner of Saskatchewan over the coming days and could bring up to 30 centimetres of snow to some areas.

On Monday, the low will start to develop over the Colorado area, and currently, it looks like the system will move very slowly over the northern United States.

We expect the low to bring snow and wintery weather to the north, as well as tornado and storm potential to the south as it heads eastward towards the Dakotas and the Great Lakes. This system will stretch from the Canadian Prairies to the Gulf of Mexico and potentially affect millions of people.

Tuesday afternoon into evening is when we are going to be watching for the snow to start in southeastern Saskatchewan. Before that though, expect some periods of snow under an extended upper trough.

The snow will continue to hang around as the moisture and cold air wrap around the low and snow steadily falls into Wednesday and Thursday.

There is still quite a bit of model variation of the exact amounts of snow, which will depend on the exact path the low takes and intensity.

But, expect some areas of moderate to heavy snowfall, particularly around the Estevan and Weyburn areas with both communities likely to see 20 to 30 centimetres of snow.

Other spots we are watching are the Regina, Yorkton and Moosomin areas, including the Trans-Canada east of Regina. All these areas could see up to 20 centimetres of snow over a couple of days this week.

Saskatchewan snowfall total projections as of Dec. 12, 2022.

But, there is good news. Currently, it looks like the howling winds we sometimes see with these types of systems won't be making an appearance. However, there will be some breezy conditions with gusts up to 50 kilometres per hour in some areas that could lead to localized blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

But, we don't currently expect widespread blizzard conditions in Saskatchewan. This could change though, and we will closely watch that as this system intensifies.

With the potential for heavy snowfall, there are likely to be drifts and winter driving conditions. Since this system will affect the Trans-Canada highway from Saskatchewan to Ontario, you may want to postpone any non-essential travel and always check the highway hotline before you head out.

Stay safe out there everyone. Just so you're prepared, cold arctic air looks to flood into the province after this system bringing highs in the minus 20s.