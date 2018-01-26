

CTV Regina





Vigils were held across the province on Thursday night in support of Colten Boushie and his family.

In Regina, dozens of people gathered outside city hall around 6:00 p.m. carrying candles.

Saskatoon saw around 50 people at the vigil. Supporters carried signs and candles and listened to speeches and drumming.

Boushie was fatally shot on a farm near Biggar, Sask. in August of 2016.

Gerald Stanley is accused of second-degree murder in Boushie's death, his trial is set to start next week.