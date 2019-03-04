

CTV Regina





Biggar’s Colton Flasch traded in his green and gold Saskatchewan colours for the blue and gold of Alberta at this year’s Tim Horton’s Brier.

Flasch played second for Saskatchewan as a member of Team Laycock for three briers. He’s now playing in his fourth brier representing Kevin Koe’s Albert team.

Taking a step back from curling last season, Flasch was skipping his own rink when Canada’s reigning Olympic team came calling looking for a second.

“It was actually one of the tougher decisions I had to make, playing with two of my best friends in the Marsh boys,” Flasch said.

“I got back into the game and really enjoyed last year. It was a lot of fun, but opportunities like that don’t come along every day, so to play with the number one team in the world, you’ve got to take it.”

Ben Hebert is originally from Regina and plays lead for Team Koe. He said it was Flasch’s strength and finesse that drew the attention of the team.

“(He’s) just a naturally gifted guy,” Hebert said. “Being six-foot-two, six-foot-three, 200 pounds. He can throw hard, he’s got touch, he’s skipped and obviously he has a great soft game.”

The Alberta foursome sits with a perfect record of 3-0 after seven draws.