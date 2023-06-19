Combine visit to legislature rings in Canada's Farm Show for 2023

The 45th edition of Canada’s Farm Show kicks off in Regina Tuesday, showcasing innovation in the sphere of agriculture.

To mark the occasion, a combine travelled through the Queen City and visited the Saskatchewan Legislature.

“This is the single most important event that we do,” Regina Exhibition Association Limited CEO Tim Reid said at the event.

“Not only because it supports our agricultural roots, but it’s also the most profitable event that we do.”

The show is set to run from June 20th to the 22nd at the REAL District.

Over 350 exhibitors are set to take part, leading to an expected economic impact of $90 million for the city.