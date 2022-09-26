Come From Away CTV Morning Live CONTEST OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS
CTV Morning Live CONTEST
OFFICIAL RULES AND REGULATIONS
(the “Rules”)
1. The CTV Morning Live contest (the “Contest”) starts at 6:00 a.m. Central Time (CT) on September 26, 2022 and closes on September 29, 2022 at 11:59 a.m. CT (the “Contest Period”). No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited.
2. The Contest sponsor is Bell Media Inc. (hereinafter referred to as the “Contest Sponsor”).
3. To enter and to be eligible to win, entrant must be a legal resident of Saskatchewan, Canada and be eighteen (18) years or older. Employees of Bell Media Inc., its agents, parent, affiliated or related companies, subsidiaries, divisions, prize sponsors, promotional and advertising agencies or of any other entity involved in the development, production, administration, or fulfillment of the Contest, as well as the parents, siblings and children of any such employees and any person domiciled with such employees, are ineligible to enter. Winners of a previous Bell Media Inc. contest within the thirty (30) days preceding the winner selection date for this Contest (including persons designated by such winners to participate in the prize) and persons domiciled with any such winner are not eligible to enter or to be selected for a prize and may be disqualified.
4. TO ENTER the Contest, during the Contest Period:
1) Text the word “AWAY” to short code 306288 (the “Text Entry”). You must have access to a cellular telephone that is capable of two-way text messaging. Text messaging is not available in all areas. Standard text messaging fees apply (check your carrier plan for your standard text messaging fees). Text Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the Authorized Mobile Account Holder of the mobile phone used to enter the Contest. “Authorized Mobile Account Holder" of a mobile phone is defined as the natural person who is assigned to a cellular telephone number by a wireless carrier that is responsible for assigning cellular telephone numbers. An eligible Prize winner may be required to provide proof of being the Authorized Mobile Account Holder associated with the selected Text Entry.
2) Send an email to CTVSaskcontests@bellmedia.ca with “AWAY” in the subject line and your name, address, ten-digit day telephone numbers and e-mail address in the body of the email (the “Email Entry”). Email Entries must include your name, address, ten digit day and evening telephone numbers and e-mail address. Email Entries shall be deemed to be submitted by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. “Authorized account holder” is defined as the natural person who is assigned to an e-mail address by an internet access provider, on-line service provider, or other organization (e.g. business, educational institution, etc.) that is responsible for assigning e-mail addresses for the domain associated with the submitted e-mail address.
Text Entries and Email Entries shall be collectively referred to as the “Entries” and each, an “Entry”. Limit of one (1) Entry per individual per day, regardless of the method of entry. If it is discovered that you attempted to enter more than the foregoing limit, all your Entries will be void.
5. PRIZES: There are two (2) prizes (each a “Prize”) available to be won, each consisting of two (2) tickets for admission to the Come From Away on October 12, 2022 at Conexus Arts Centre in in Regina, SK. The approximate retail value of each Prize is two hundred and ten dollars ($210.00) CAD. The tickets are subject to the issuing company’s terms and conditions. The choice and location of the tickets are at the sole discretion of the Contest Sponsor. In the event that the event is not able to occur, the Contest Sponsor will be in no way responsible and no compensation or substitution will be provided in lieu thereof. Prize winner acknowledges that upon awarding of the Prize, all obligations typically borne by the provider of services or goods become that provider’s responsibility. Prize winners (and, where applicable, their guest(s)) must comply with all applicable, relevant government issued notices, guidelines and policies, namely, all COVID-19 related notices, guidelines, and policies.
6. Prizes must be accepted as awarded. Prizes may not be sold, transferred and are not convertible to cash. Contest Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a Prize in whole or in part in the event that all or any component of the Prize is unavailable. Prize winner is solely responsible for all costs not expressly described herein, including transportation to and from the venue.
7. PRIZE DRAW: On September 29, 2022 at approximately 3:00p.m. . CT, a random draw for the Prizes will take place at Bell Media Inc., Saskatoon, Saskatchewan from among all eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. The first two (2) Entries drawn will each be eligible to win a Prize. The odds of winning a Prize will depend on the number of eligible Entries received during the Contest Period. Bell Media Inc., acting reasonably, will attempt to contact each potential Prize winner to notify potential winner that they may have won a Prize by telephone within two (2) business days after the draw. In the event that a potential winner cannot be contacted within two (2) business days after the draw, such potential winner will be disqualified and an alternate potential winner may be drawn at the Contest Sponsor’s sole discretion. Proof of identification must be provided upon request.
8. In order to be declared a winner, each potential winner must first correctly answer, unaided, a time limited mathematical skill-testing question administered by Bell Media Inc. Before being awarded a Prize, potential winner will be required to sign and return within the time stipulated by the Contest Sponsor, a full release and indemnity form stating that, among other things, potential winner has read and understood these Rules, grants all consents required, agrees to be available and to participate in publicity and/or promotions related to the Contest and/or the Contest Sponsor and/or similar matters, authorizes the Contest Sponsor to broadcast, publish, disseminate and otherwise use potential winner’s name, city/town/village and province/territory of residence, photograph, likeness, sobriquet and voice, in connection with any promotion and/or publicity, and/or for general news, entertainment and/or information purposes at no additional compensation to the potential winner, beyond the awarding of or participation in the Prize, accepts the Prize as offered and releases the Contest Sponsor from any and all liability of any kind arising out of the potential winner’s participation in this Contest and receipt and use of the Prize. In the event that the potential winner does not comply with all the provisions as contemplated in these Rules, Contest Sponsor shall have the right to disqualify the potential winner, and draw an alternate potential winner, and the Contest Sponsor shall be fully and completely released and discharged from any liability or responsibility in this regard. The provisions and procedures referred to above relating to selection and notification of a potential winner shall be applied with the necessary amendments until all qualified winners have been duly selected, but in any event, no later than October 7, 2022 The number of actual Prizes awarded may be less than the number of available Prizes should efforts to confirm all winners be unsuccessful, in accordance with these Rules.
9. By entering this Contest, the entrants and participants automatically agree to accept and abide by these Rules. All decisions of the Contest Sponsor with respect to any aspect of this Contest, including without limitation the eligibility of Entries, are final and binding on all entrants in all matters as they relate to this Contest.
10. All Entries become property of Contest Sponsor who assumes no responsibility for garbled, lost, late, delayed, destroyed or misdirected Entries, mail, voice messages, e-mail or any computer errors or malfunctions. No correspondence will be entered into except with entrants requesting Rules by mail or requesting the names of the Prize winners (for which a self-addressed, postage paid envelope must be included). Contest Sponsor does not assume any responsibility for incorrect or inaccurate capture of entry information, technical malfunctions, human or technical error, seeding or printing errors, lost, delayed or garbled data or transmissions, omission, interruption, deletion, defect or failures of any telephone or computer line or network, computer equipment, software or any combination thereof. Entry materials or data that have been tampered with or altered are void. If for any reason, in the opinion of the Contest Sponsor, in its sole discretion, the Contest is not capable of running as originally planned, or if the administration, security, fairness, integrity or the proper conduct of the Contest is corrupted or adversely affected, including by reason of infection by computer virus, bugs, tampering, unauthorized intervention, fraud, technical failures or any other causes beyond its control, Contest Sponsor reserves its right to cancel, terminate, modify, amend, extend or suspend the Contest, and select a winner from previously received eligible Entries. Contest Sponsor reserves its right to modify the Rules without materially affecting the terms and conditions hereof. The Contest Sponsor reserves its right in its sole discretion to disqualify any individual it finds to be tampering with the entry process or the operation of the Contest or to be acting in violation of the Rules or otherwise in a disruptive manner. Any attempts to deliberately damage the Contest website or to undermine the legitimate operation of this Contest is a violation of criminal and civil laws and should such an attempt be made the Contest Sponsor reserves its right to seek remedies and damages to the fullest extent of the law. Contest Sponsor shall not be held responsible for any errors or negligence that may arise or occur in connection with the Contest including any damage to an entrant’s computer equipment, system, software or any combination thereof, as a result of their participation in this Contest or from downloading any material from the Contest website.
11. Contest is subject to all applicable federal, provincial and municipal laws and regulations. By entering this Contest each entrant consents to the collection, use and distribution of their personal information (information that identifies an entrant as an individual, such as home telephone number, age and home address) by the Contest Sponsor for the purposes of implementing, administering and fulfilling this Contest. Contest Sponsor will not sell or transmit this information to third parties except for the purposes of administering this Contest. By entering the Contest, entrants consent to the manner of collection, use and disclosure of personal information as set out in Bell Media Inc.'s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.bell.ca/Security_and_privacy/Commitment_to_privacy. Any inquiry concerning the personal information held by the Contest Sponsor should be addressed to Bell Media Inc. at 216 First Avenue North, Saskatoon, SK S7K 3W3.
12. In the event of any discrepancy or inconsistency between the terms and conditions of the Rules and disclosures or other statements contained in any Contest related materials, including but not limited to the Contest entry form, or point of sale, television, print or online advertising, the terms and conditions of the Rules shall prevail, govern and control.
13. All intellectual property, including but not limited to trade-marks, trade-names, logos, designs, promotional materials, web pages, source codes, drawings, illustrations, slogans and representations are owned by the Contest Sponsor and/or its affiliates. All rights are reserved. Unauthorized copying or use of any copyrighted material or intellectual property without the express written consent of its owner is strictly prohibited.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Body of missing woman apparently swept out to sea in N.L. found as Fiona recovery begins
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction across Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a devastated coastal town in western Newfoundland learned of the death of one of their own.
Meteorologist's shocked reaction to Fiona: 'Like nothing I've ever seen'
NTV News' Chief Meteorologist Eddie Sheerr appeared shocked while offering a dour account of the impact post-tropical storm Fiona had on the southern part of Newfoundland and Labrador.
Wild horses on Sable Island appear safe after island struck by Fiona
The herd of wild horses inhabiting Sable Island, which was directly in the path of post-tropical storm Fiona, appear to have come through the extreme weather safely.
Around 100 Canadian troops deployed to each of N.S., P.E.I., N.L. for post-Fiona recovery: feds
In an update Sunday regarding the devastation of post-tropical storm Fiona in Atlantic Canada, federal officials confirmed that the Canadian Armed Forces are already on the ground in several provinces to assist and are on their way to others.
Over 280,000 Maritimers still without power in Fiona's wake
Strong winds and heavy rainfall from Fiona have left over 280,000 Maritimers still without power, as of 11 p.m. local time Sunday.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
How age is a big factor for immigration applicants to Canada
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Saskatoon
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
Winnipeg
-
Gas prices jump at some pumps in Winnipeg
Gas prices have jumped by around 20 cents at some pumps in Winnipeg.
-
Image of stolen SUV released after violent carjacking in Norwood East
Winnipeg police have released an image of an SUV that was stolen from an elderly woman during a violent carjacking in Norwood East.
-
'You don't know until you try': Winnipeg artist still painting at age 90
A Winnipeg painter is still sharing her passion with others after decades in the field.
Calgary
-
Second child falls from window in three days
A child has fallen from a window in Calgary for the second time in three days.
-
Calgary Church will repaint its doors following consultation with Indigenous communities
Calgary’s Grace Presbyterian Church was one of nearly a dozen churches in the city vandalized with red paint last year, following the discovery of unmarked graves across the country containing the remains of children who attended residential schools.
-
'Firehall Baby' has chance reunion with the Cochrane man who delivered her
A Calgary woman is calling a chance reunion with the man who delivered her "fate."
Edmonton
-
Electric vehicles key to driving down greenhouse gas emissions in Edmonton: City of Edmonton
Thousands made their way to the electric and hydrogen vehicle expo this week, an initiative by the city to get people thinking about electric vehicles.
-
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
-
'We need to remember them': New memorial wall unveiled at day of remembrance for fallen officers
A new memorial was unveiled Sunday at the Alberta Legislature, as families and colleagues gathered to pay homage to Albertans who lost their lives in the line of duty.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens Monday
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
Toronto charity questions why feds chose only one aid agency to match Fiona donations
A Toronto charity with expertise in disaster relief is questioning why the federal government is offering to match donations to just one registered charity providing relief in the aftermath of tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa residents rally in solidarity with Iranians over woman's death
The death of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died while in the custody of the morality police after being detained for allegedly wearing her hijab too loosely, sparked outrage in Ottawa's Iranian community.
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser rammed during traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being rammed during a traffic stop.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers will need to be making at least $129,980 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Vancouver
-
B.C. residents in Atlantic Canada when Fiona struck share tense moments
B.C. residents who were in Atlantic Canada when post-tropical storm Fiona struck are now sharing their frightening experiences.
-
Crowd takes to Vancouver streets to protest Iranian regime
An afternoon rally was held at the Vancouver Art Gallery Sunday following the death of a 22-year-old Iranian woman while in police custody.
-
North Vancouver neighbours rally to save skunk with plastic lid stuck around its neck
When Bryan and Mira O’Connor first saw a video from the woods near their North Vancouver home of a skunk with a plastic dome lid wrapped tightly around its neck, they knew they had to do something.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Brossard apartment fire deaths of mother and children as triple homicide
A mother and her two children were killed Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore. Longueuil police (SPAL) are now investigating the incident as a triple-homicide.
-
Quebec safety minister visits storm-beaten Magdalen Islands
Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault flew to the Magdalen Islands Sunday morning to see the extend of the damage left in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We saw what happened in Ontario': Quebecers urged to vote in provincial election
An incumbent premier and his party sail through an election campaign as a fragmented opposition vies to capture the attention of voters in the absence of a central rallying issue or tide-turning missteps.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria debuts first neighbourhood EV fast charging station
The City of Victoria has opened its first neighbourhood electric vehicle fast charging station as part of a program to expand green infrastructure across the city.
-
Riders set off on 25th annual Tour de Rock
After months of preparation, the 25th annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is officially underway.
-
B.C. residents in Atlantic Canada when Fiona struck share tense moments
B.C. residents who were in Atlantic Canada when post-tropical storm Fiona struck are now sharing their frightening experiences.
Atlantic
-
One person dead after historic Fiona sweeps Prince Edward Island
Prince Edward Island is reporting at least one death following an historic storm that forced thousands into the dark and caused extensive damage across the island.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
'No power, no heat': Tens of thousands of Nova Scotians still without electricity
In Halifax, the sound of generators has been breaking the quiet after the storm, as thousands of residents remain without electricity in the wake of Fiona.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay Regional Health Centre Walk/Run raises over $100,000
Nearly 400 participants either ran or walked 1 mile, 5km, 6km or 10km in support of North Bay Regional Health Centre.
-
The annual Hike for Hospice event took place in Sudbury
The annual Hike for Hospice event took place throughout the afternoon on Sunday. People gathered in memory of their family and friends who have passed away at the hospice, while raising some much needed funds.
-
A new sugar shack near the Sault was shaking this weekend
One of the Sault area's newest maple syrup companies is looking to make people fall in love with maple.
Kitchener
-
OPP investigating after man attempts to lure teen into car in Listowel
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County said they investigating an incident involving a 13-year-old girl in Listowel on Sunday.
-
'Everyone was out': Homecoming returns in full force to Waterloo region
On the morning after homecoming weekend in Waterloo’s university district, a group of environmentalists called the EcoHawks walked around picking up garbage left over from parties in the area.
-
Downtown Kitchener crash shuts down part of major intersection
A crash in downtown Kitchener on Sunday shut down a portion of a major intersection.